Gov Alia gives fresh update on Benue killings

Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia has provided a chilling update on the recent massacre in Yelewata, revealing that the attackers gained entry into the community through a river route and launched a coordinated strike lasting two hours.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, June 17, Alia said the attackers, believed to be armed herdsmen, used the river to circumvent military and police checkpoints positioned around the area.

“Yes, it lasted for two hours. Right at Yelewata itself, there is a military checkpoint, and then the police as well.

"But here is how it happened: The river is not far from this axis, so we understand that they used the river’s route,” the governor said.

Over 200 people were reportedly killed in the June 15 attack on Yelewata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states.

Pope Leo leads prayer for Benue

The tragedy has sparked nationwide outrage and global concern, including a call from Pope Leo urging an end to the violence.

President Bola Tinubu has since pledged to visit the affected community and has directed heads of security agencies to take proactive steps to halt the persistent killings across Benue.

Alia further explained that the attackers had earlier clashed with security forces before storming the town.

“When they got to this town, the first effort they made was to go and attack the military and the police who usually man the road around there.

“They had a huge pushback, they now ran back and came in their numbers — they usually come in very huge numbers,” he said.

The governor also revealed that the assailants were initially pushed out of the Apa local government area and were en route to Nasarawa when they launched the assault on Yelewata.