Governor Zulum signs 2025 budget of ₦615.8 billion into law

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday signed the 2025 budget of ₦615.857 billion into law with an upward adjustment of ₦31.1 billion. Zulum signed the budget shortly after the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, presented the revised bill to him in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on December 9, 2024, presented a ₦584.76 billion bill which was tagged the “Budget of Recovery and Continuity.”

Zulum commended the legislators for their timely approval, and called on heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as members of the Executive Council, to strictly adhere to the provisions of the budget in their operations.

“We have to commend the leadership and members of the House of Assembly for their maturity and support. “All the developmental strides we have achieved could not have been possible without their cooperation,” Zulum said.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during his 2023 election campaign. Earlier, Lawan praised Zulum for his administration’s achievements over the past six years, noting that the upward review of the budget was necessary to address critical areas affecting the well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, Zulum presided over the maiden Executive Council Meeting of the year immediately after signing the budget. The governor expressed gratitude to his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Bukar Tijjani, heads of MDAs, and the media for their contributions to the administration toward uplifting the lives of the people.