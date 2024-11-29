Governor Zulum finally choose side in controversial 'Tax Reform Bill'

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has openly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s proposed Tax Reform Bill, warning of its detrimental impact on the North and other regions of Nigeria.

In a BBC Hausa interview shared on X, Zulum expressed strong opposition to the legislation, which is currently under consideration in the National Assembly.

Zulum argued that the bill, if passed, would trigger economic decline, poverty, and insecurity, particularly in the northern states.

He highlighted its unsustainability, saying, “If passed into law, we will not be able to pay. If we pay once, the next year, it will become trouble because we won’t be able to pay again.”

The governor criticised the swift progress of the bill compared to the prolonged delay of the Petroleum Bill in the National Assembly.

He urged lawmakers to prioritise the well-being of their constituents, stating, “Do not betray the trust of your constituents by passing the bill. Opposing the bill does not imply opposition to the government but rather a commitment to protecting regional interests.”

Zulum also highlighted Lagos State’s concerns, warning that the bill could reverse economic gains in the South-West.

“We all don’t want Lagos to go backwards,” he said, underscoring the bill’s potential to harm all regions.

Appealing directly to President Tinubu, Zulum reminded him of the North’s significant contribution to his election victory.

He said, “We believe this bill, if passed, will completely destroy or kill the North as a whole.”

He called on Tinubu to show compassion and address the widespread concerns.