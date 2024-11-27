Senators clash as debate over 'Tax Reform Bill' turns heated in Abuja

A fiery confrontation erupted in the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, November 27, as lawmakers engaged in a heated debate over the controversial Tax Reform Bill, which was not initially listed on the Order Paper for discussion.

The debate began after Senate Leader Michael Bamidele Opeyemi invoked Order 12(1), suspending Senate Rules to allow the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to offer clarification on the bill.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session, supported the motion, and approval was granted for the FIRS chairman and other tax experts to enter the chamber.

However, the move immediately sparked frustration among some senators, with Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume leading the opposition.

Ndume, visibly agitated, argued that the Senate rules prohibit guests from speaking on matters not listed on the Order Paper.

He stressed the importance of adhering to procedural protocols, warning that bypassing established rules would undermine the Senate’s legitimacy and betray public trust.

“This is a very important matter. We should not in any way try to use the position of the Senate because the Order Paper is clear,” Ndume said.

“We must follow known procedures. If today that has to be taken, then there must be a supplementary Order Paper that will reflect this.”

He continued, “Nigerians have spoken, the Governors, the National Economic Council. We must ensure that we represent the people’s interests, as we swore by the Bible and Holy Quran to do.”

Despite his objections, Deputy Senate President Barau responded firmly, emphasizing that the Senate’s decision was in line with its rules.

“We are not here for rhetoric. We are here for facts,” Barau said, dismissing Ndume’s concerns.

The disagreement escalated, with the chamber descending into chaos as lawmakers shouted across the floor.

Ndume was eventually ruled out of order, and the FIRS chairman and tax experts were allowed to present their views on the proposed Tax Reform Bill, marking the end of the tense altercation.