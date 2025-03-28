Gov Makinde drops fresh stance on introducing Sharia Law in Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has refuted claims that his administration plans to challenge the establishment of a Sharia Panel in court, affirming that his government will support any process in line with the Nigerian Constitution.

Speaking at the 2025 Iftar Programme organised by the Oyo State Government in Ibadan, Makinde described the Sharia Panel as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism that does not override constitutional courts.

“My position is that we will support anything that is in our Constitution,” the governor stated.

“Even in our families, not every issue is taken to court. Elders often step in to mediate, and if people choose to patronize the Sharia Panel as a way to settle disputes, that is their choice.”

Makinde assured residents that while the panel could ease the burden on the judicial system, the courts remain the ultimate authority for legal matters.

He also cautioned against political actors who may attempt to exploit religious sentiments ahead of the next election.

“As we move towards the next election, there will be elements who think only about winning at all costs. But our focus has always been on the next generation,” he emphasised.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable development, citing his administration’s ongoing infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of roads designed to last for decades.

Makinde also appreciated the state’s religious leaders, lawmakers, judiciary, and security agencies for their contributions to maintaining peace and stability in Oyo State.