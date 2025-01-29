Gov Abiodun breaks silence over 'Sharia Court' agenda in Ogun State

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has firmly dismissed any plans to establish a Sharia Court in the state, declaring such an entity illegal and without legal backing.

In a statement personally signed on Tuesday, January 28, Abiodun warned against individuals or groups' attempts to introduce Sharia law within the state’s judicial framework.

He emphasised that the only legally recognized courts in Ogun State are those established under the Nigerian Constitution.

“The Ogun State Government has noted the circulation of a digital notice announcing the launch of a Sharia Court in Ogun State.

“No Sharia Court is authorised to operate within Ogun State,” the governor said.

Abiodun reaffirmed that the state’s judicial system consists of constitutionally recognised courts, including Magistrates’ Courts, High Court, Customary Courts, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

He stressed that no law in the state provides for the creation of a Sharia Court.

“The Ogun State Government upholds and protects the rights of individuals to practice the religion of their choice or to subscribe to no religion.

“However, this freedom does not extend to the formation of unauthorised assemblies or institutions. No individual or group is legally permitted to constitute a court or present themselves to the public as a court without legal backing,” he stated.

Governor Abiodun directed all individuals involved in the unauthorised court formation to immediately cease operations and dismantle any associated structures.

“The Ogun State Government hereby directs that all persons involved in the creation or operation of this unauthorised court must immediately cease all related activities and disband the illegal entity and all its apparatus,” he warned.

He further advised the public to disregard any summons or documents issued by the so-called Sharia Court and report such incidents to the authorities.

“The Ogun State Government will uphold the rule of law, ensure respect for the legal and judicial framework within the state, and prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he assured.