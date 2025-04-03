Gombe residents asked to prepare for 107-140 days of rainfall

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that in 2025, the length of the rainy season in Gombe State is expected to be between 107 and 140 days.

This is contained in the Agency’s 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) document, which Gayus Musa, the meteorological manager for Gombe State, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

The total amount of rainfall across Gombe State in 2025 is predicted to be between 606 mm in the Northern part of the state (Nafada) and 789 mm in the South (Shongom).

The onset of the rainfall is expected to commence in the state on May 27 (Shongom) and cease by November 3(Yamaltu/Deba).

According to the document, the state's season length forecast is expected to be mostly normal; however, parts of the state are likely to have below-normal seasons in 2025.

Similarly, the prediction indicated that four local government areas of the state, namely Nafada, Yamaltu/Deba, Dukku, and Funakaye, were likely to be impacted by a severe dry spell (21 days and above).

Musa advised farmers in the state to use the prediction in carrying out farming activities to avoid losses.

He stated that NiMet's rainfall prediction performance in 2024 was 94 percent, noting that farmers and other stakeholders could rely on the prediction for their activities.

Musa further urged relevant authorities in the state to take proactive measures to tackle environmental issues associated with the rainy season.