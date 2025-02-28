Glo partners Min. of Comm, ITU, others on submarine cables’ resilience

Technology company, Globacom, has collaborated with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy and other stakeholders to host the 2025 International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja. The summit aimed to drive innovation, collaboration, and tangible actions among international stakeholders and experts in the telecommunications sector.

The event was organized in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), with Globacom as a co-sponsor.

Globacom, the sole owner of the Glo 1 submarine cable, joined other global stakeholders in the telecommunications and digital landscape in the discussions focused on bolstering the resilience of cable networks for the benefit of consumers.

The Glo 1 submarine cable, which Globacom deployed in 2010 from Europe to Africa, has lived up to its strategic importance and demonstrated its reliability and resilience over time, particularly during the fibre cuts that impacted West Africa in 2024. The cable system's ability to maintain operations despite disruptions underscored the importance of constant maintenance strategies and infrastructure upgrades.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who declared the two-day summit open, emphasized the significance of submarine cables in supporting modern economies. According to him, "submarine cables form the backbone of global digital connectivity, carrying over 95% of international data traffic, linking continents, and enabling the smooth operation of modern economies. Yet, despite their significance, these infrastructures remain vulnerable to disruptions—whether from natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, accidental damage, or evolving cyber threats".

He highlighted Nigeria's efforts under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen the security and resilience of its digital infrastructure, recognizing telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, underscored the significance of the global undersea network in driving innovation and connecting the world. She stressed the importance of investment in digital infrastructure, given the extensive reliance of humans on it.

Prof. Sandra Maximiano, the Co-Chair, Advisory Board of ITU touched on the need for preventing cable cuts and bolstering resilience. To achieve this, she emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of technical resources such as vessels, stockpiles, and spare parts, particularly in areas with lower submarine cable density.

Furthermore, Maximiano emphasized the need for aligning regulatory measures with the demands of resilience. This includes guaranteeing the availability of technical resources and implementing measures to prevent cable cuts.