Here are 4 times Verydarkman has been arrested

​Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has become quite the household name in recent years. Known for calling out public figures, politicians, and influencers on various issues, VDM’s confrontational style has earned him both devoted followers and powerful enemies.

Over the past few years, he’s been arrested multiple times, mostly on charges related to cyberbullying, defamation, and cyberstalking, sparking public debates about free speech in Nigeria.

Here is a timeline of VDM’s different run-ins with the law:

March 2024: Arrested Over Cyberbullying Allegations

VDM was arrested on allegations of cyberbullying and cyberstalking, including making false accusations against Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in police custody until his hearing on May 29, 2024. After two weeks in detention, he was released.

October 2024 : Arrested after 'Police uniform fiasco'

In October 2024, the renowned critic was invited by the Nigerian police after a video of him wearing the police uniform went viral. Said video raked in different reactions online, with many slamming him for abusing the uniform.’

However, after honouring the invitation, VDM was detained by the police and the news was confirmed by his lawyer Deji Adeyanju.

His post read, “Our client, VDM, has been detained after honouring a police invitation just like yesterday. VDM has been consistent in stating that the Nigerian Police are our friends, even when we all know they are not.”

VDM was subsequently released from detention.

March 2025: Arrest Warrant issued for the defamation of Mercy Chinwo

In March 2025, the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Very Dark Man (VDM) over the alleged defamation of Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo. Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna issued the bench warrant on Thursday, March 13, 2025, following VeryDarkMan's failure to appear before the magistrate after being summoned on March 5, 2025. However, he was never arrested for this.

May 2025: Arrested at Abuja Bank

On Friday, May 2, 2025, VDM was arrested after going to a bank with a friend, immediately sparking reactions and widespread outrage, According to his lawyer,Adeyanju, the outspoken activist was apprehended inside a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch alongside a friend, identified only as C Park.