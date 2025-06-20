FIRS extends services to weekends in bold service reform

In a rare move hailed as a model for responsive public service, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has begun opening its offices on weekends to serve Nigerian taxpayers.



The initiative, which runs from June 14 to 29, is designed to assist individuals and businesses struggling to meet the Companies Income Tax (CIT) filing deadline of June 30.

Under the directive of FIRS Executive Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji, offices will operate on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. across the Large, Medium, Government, and Emerging Taxpayer Groups.

Easing the Burden for Taxpayers

The weekend extension applies nationwide, from Lagos to Kwara and beyond.

Describing the move, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the technical assistant on broadcast media to the Executive Chairman, said: “This is not a publicity stunt. It is a timely response to a pressing need… It offers flexibility. It removes pressure. And most importantly, it reflects something we do not see often enough in public service: consideration.”

The policy is particularly aimed at taxpayers who cannot leave work or close their shops during the week.

Strategic Reforms for Revenue Growth

According to Atoyebi in her latest piece, this shows a deliberate leadership style rooted in institutional reform and inclusion.

Since his appointment in 2023, Dr. Adedeji has focused on strengthening internal structures within FIRS. Staff remuneration, performance-based promotions, and welfare improvements have contributed to better morale and productivity.

These reforms were notably praised by staff during the 2025 Workers' Day celebrations. FIRS is targeting a ₦25.2 trillion revenue goal for 2025, after achieving ₦21.6 trillion in 2024.

Rather than applying pressure, the agency is investing in long-term infrastructure, such as the TaxPro Max platform, and establishing satellite offices to encourage voluntary compliance.