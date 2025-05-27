‘Only 10% of Nigerians pay tax’: FIRS launches comic-style book to educate children early

In celebration of Children’s Day 2025, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), in partnership with Arojah Concepts and Sprezzatura Publishing Ltd, launched a pioneering book titled “Taxation: Essential Knowledge for Nigerian Children” in Abuja on Tuesday, May 27, with the goal of nurturing a new generation of tax-conscious citizens.

Held at Merit House, Maitama, the colourful event brought together educators, media representatives, and government officials who united around a pressing concern: Nigeria’s abysmally low tax compliance rate.

Speaking on behalf of the FIRS Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, Associate Professor Aisha Mahmoud Hamman, Special Advisor on Research and Statistics, highlighted the urgency behind the book’s launch.

“We are elated at this publication. Our research reveals that only 10–19% of Nigerians pay taxes. Educating children early is the best way to change this. It’s far easier to raise tax-compliant children than to reform tax-dodging adults,” she said.

She also advocated incorporating taxation into the national school curriculum, noting, “When children learn about their civic duties early, they grow into responsible citizens. It’s not just accountants who need this knowledge—everyone does.”

Co-author and FIRS media assistant Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi echoed this sentiment with passion.

“Children are our tomorrow. There’s a wide communication gap when it comes to taxes. We want to bridge that by teaching them how taxation funds their schools, roads, and healthcare,” she said.

Designed with comic illustrations and child-friendly language, the book combines entertainment and education.

“We used animations and storytelling because that’s how children learn best. Even if they don’t grasp the technical words, the illustrations tell the story,” Atoyebi added.

Dr Mohammed Sani Abubakar, the book’s publisher and editor, said the idea was born from a noticeable gap in tax-related content for school-age readers.

“Growing up, I never saw a book on tax education. We wanted to change that.”

The initiative marks a strategic step by FIRS in changing public attitudes toward taxation, starting with the nation’s youngest minds.

As tax education becomes embedded in the classroom, organisers believe a generation that understands civic responsibility and national development will emerge.

“The earlier they understand that taxes build the future they dream of, the more likely they’ll be to contribute,” Hamman concluded.