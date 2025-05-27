Tinubu vows to end bullying, build safer future for Nigerian children

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to combat child bullying and create a safer, more inclusive environment for Nigerian children, as the country marked the 2025 Children’s Day celebration.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 27, Tinubu aligned with this year’s theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” calling for collective action to end violence against children in schools, homes, and online spaces.

“Violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today,” the president declared.

Citing alarming statistics, Tinubu noted that over one in three children globally face bullying regularly, while in Nigeria, the number may be as high as 65% for school-age children.

“A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right,” he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, Tinubu highlighted the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030), which he recently launched.

The strategy encompasses legal enforcement, victim support, and inter-agency coordination, all of which are underpinned by dedicated funding.

The president also praised the 36 states that have domesticated the Child Rights Act, but warned that legislation alone is not enough.

“We require a holistic approach where parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership,” he emphasised.

Describing children as “the heartbeat of our nation’s future,” Tinubu urged stakeholders to prioritise child protection in budgets and policies.