Hamzat Lawal steps down as 13-year-old takes over CODE's leadership

In a remarkable gesture to mark this year’s Children’s Day, Connected Development (CODE) appointed 13-year-old Esther Chinemerem Ezeifeka as its Chief Executive Officer for one day, symbolising the organisation’s commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive leadership.

Hamzat Lawal, founder and outgoing CEO of CODE, stepped aside for the day to hand the reins to Ezeifeka in a symbolic leadership transfer aimed at inspiring young people within CODE’s #CivicIntegrityClub.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Tuesday, May 27, Lawal said the move was part of the organisation’s mission to instil leadership values in children.

"We must ensure that, as adults, we create an enabling environment for children. We were once children, and we’re here today because some people paid the price and invested in us," Lawal said.

The handover ceremony kicked off a full day of activities for Ezeifeka and 15 other club members, including a media briefing, strategy meetings with department heads, and deep dives into CODE’s advocacy work.

The initiative aimed to provide firsthand leadership experience while spotlighting the power of youth-led civic engagement.

'Children are not just the future, we are the present' - CODE CEO declares

Delivering a rousing speech, Ezeifeka called on education stakeholders to urgently address Nigeria’s public school infrastructure gap.

“Children are not just the future—we are the present. Many of us are still denied access to basic education, while others attend school but are not truly learning,” she declared.

She highlighted CODE’s ongoing work through initiatives such as the Power of Voices Partnership Project and the Girl-Child Education Project in Bauchi State.

These programs, supported by Oxfam in Nigeria and the Malala Fund, respectively, are helping address barriers to education, empower civic clubs, and mentor young girls.

“Through these interventions, we have helped girls build hope that they will complete their exams and pursue their dreams,” Ezeifeka said, emphasising the importance of skill development and holistic wellbeing for children.

As the event concluded, CODE reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing a new generation of civic leaders.