FG reacts to controversial visa ban by Saudi Arabia

The Federal Government has dismissed claims that Saudi Arabia has imposed a visa ban on Nigerian travellers, calling the viral reports “false and misleading.”

In a statement on Monday, April 7, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, clarified that the Saudi authorities confirmed no such ban exists.

His aide on media and communication, Alkasim Abdulkadir, signed the statement.

“The Saudi Tourism Centre confirmed no such directive exists. Current official travel guidelines only apply to the Hajj pilgrimage,” Tuggar stated.

The minister explained that the only restriction concerns tourist visa holders who are not permitted to stay in Makkah during the Hajj period.

“Visa holders cannot perform Hajj or remain in Makkah between April 29 and June 11 (01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH). The Hajj visa is the only approved valid entry permit for pilgrims,” he added.

Tuggar further urged Nigerian travellers to verify travel information with relevant embassies before making plans, warning against the spread of unverified reports.

“The circulation of misinformation regarding travel restrictions is not only misleading but also causes unnecessary panic,” he said.

The clarification comes after a viral document claimed that Nigeria was among the countries facing a visa ban by Saudi Arabia, alongside Pakistan and Morocco.