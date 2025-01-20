FG finally announces 2025 hajj fare for Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the official fare for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made on Monday, January 20, by NAHCON's Executive Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Usman, who detailed the fare structure across various zones in the country.

Pilgrims from the Southern States will pay ₦8,784,085.59, while those from the Northern Zone are charged ₦8,457,685.59.

Pilgrims from Borno and Adamawa will pay the least, at ₦8,327,125.59. Professor Usman attributed the fare stability to extensive collaboration among stakeholders, including representatives from the Presidency and the Forum of Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

“This modest effort to keep the fare within range was the result of tireless consultations. We are grateful to the Presidency and all contributors for their support,” he said.

NAHCON underscored the importance of early registration and adherence to Saudi Hajj guidelines to ensure a smooth pilgrimage process.

Intending pilgrims are advised to make timely payments to avoid last-minute hitches. The Commission also encouraged the public to visit its website or consult State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards for further details and a comprehensive breakdown of the fare.

NAHCON's Assistant Director of Information, Fatima Sanda Usara, lauded the leadership efforts of the Forum’s Chairman, Malam Idris Ahmad Almakura, and other key figures who worked diligently to prevent fare increases.