Tinubu appoints World Bank education specialist, Aisha Garba as head of UBEC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Aisha Garba, a renowned international development expert, as the new Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission.

The appointment was shared in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.

The statement described Garba as a seasoned educationist with over two decades of experience “driving impactful programmes in education for human and economic development”.

The new UBEC secretary’s work experience spans continents having worked in Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the USA, and the United Kingdom.

Her career has seen her consult for the World Bank, Department for International Development, Regent Foundation, and other prestigious international bodies.

Garba has spent the last 15 years of her career overseeing the “management of education programmes and reforms” at the World Bank.

The statement partly read,

Garba, a Senior Education Specialist with the World Bank, brings more than twenty-four years of experience driving impactful programmes in education for human and economic development, working in Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the USA, and the United Kingdom.



With over 15 years of hands-on experience at the World Bank, Garba has consistently led end-to-end design and management of education programmes and reforms, from conceptualisation to completion and impact assessment.

Garba holds a Bachelor of Arts combined degree in English and Computer Studies from Petra American University in Jordan.

The Education Economist also holds a Master's in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Garba is expected to leverage her rich network to “deliver sustainable solutions in basic education.”