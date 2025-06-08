FG declares Thursday, June 12 public holiday for Democracy Day

The Federal Government has officially declared Thursday, June 12, a public holiday to mark Democracy Day 2025.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, in a statement signed by Magdalene Ajani, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on 26 uninterrupted years of civilian rule, describing the milestone as a testament to the nation’s “resilience, courage, and strength.”

“June 12 represents our historic journey toward building a nation where truth and justice reign, peace is sustained, and our future is assured,” the minister said.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria remains committed to democratic principles — where the freely expressed choices of citizens shape our political, economic, and cultural direction.”

This year’s Democracy Day adds to a rare double public holiday week for Nigerians. Monday, June 9 had already been declared a public holiday to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, giving workers two days off within five working days.

Tinubu to address National Assembly

As part of the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

The president will also confer national honours on select lawmakers, in recognition of their service and contribution to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The update was confirmed in a statement released Sunday by Akin Rotimi, House spokesperson, who noted that lawmakers were officially notified through an internal memo issued by Yahaya Danzaria, Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The joint session and awards ceremony are among the high-profile events planned to mark 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule in Nigeria.

The statement reads:

“The special joint sitting is scheduled to hold at the House of Representatives Chamber, National Assembly Complex, commencing at 11:00 AM, with preliminary proceedings ahead of the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at 12:00 noon,” the statement reads.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is:“26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.”

“President Tinubu is expected to attend the occasion as Special Guest of Honour and will deliver a presidential address to the joint sitting.

“The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the national assembly and the conferment of national honours on select legislators by Mr. President.

“This joint sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“It underscores the pivotal role of the national assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.”