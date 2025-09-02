From KWAM 1 to Enugu Air: Fresh passenger misconduct stirs outcry online

Less than a month after the dramatic incident involving Comfort Emmanson on an Ibom Air flight, Nigerian social media is once again abuzz, this time over a passenger misconduct case aboard the Enugu State–owned carrier, Enugu Air.

Enugu Air, which is currently operated by XeJet due to its lack of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC), became the subject of viral debate after a video emerged online showing an unidentified man being dragged off the tarmac by airport personnel following his deplaning.

The three men, who were seen struggling with him, eventually released him for dialogue.

The incident has sparked heated discussions among netizens, with many calling for stricter regulations against disruptive passengers.

Netizens React

An X user with the handle @j_butney wrote: “Every airline is sure to encounter irate passengers. It's how you treat them that matters. Of course you can forcefully remove a passenger that’s causing nuisance.”

Others, however, linked the issue to wider societal problems.

@FranciscoBrainy remarked: “Once the anyhowness started from the top with the APC government, it definitely will spread to all sectors of the country. A drunkard cannot tell his kids to stop drinking when he's always in bars.”

Similarly, @Magaji048 argued that the situation reflected deeper governance lapses, saying: “This is becoming annoying and they need to regulate this madness. The government even caused it for making KWAM 1 look superior to the law. Now we have total madness.”

The KWAM 1 Saga

The mention of Fuji legend KWAM 1 refers to an earlier row involving him and ValueJet Airline, where allegations of preferential treatment sparked public anger.

That controversy, much like the more recent case involving Comfort Emmanson and Ibom Air, has been cited as part of a troubling trend of disorderliness within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

An X user, Truth Be Told, stressed the need for accountability: “This Enugu Air drama is just another example of why Nigerian airlines need stricter rules, not more leniency. Soft handling of such disruptions only encourages more chaos.”

So far, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has not issued an official statement regarding the latest incident.