El-Rufai to break silence on Arise TV amid rift with Tinubu

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai will speak publicly today for the first time since leaving office in May 2023.

He is scheduled to appear on Arise TV’s Prime Time Live programme at 8:00 pm.

El-Rufai, a known critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in recent months, confirmed the interview through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“This is to inform everyone on my timeline that I have accepted an invitation to be a guest on ARISE TV Prime Time Live programme scheduled for 8 pm,” he posted.

“My media team has observed that this will be the first interview I am granting to any media organisation since I left public office on 29th May 2023. Please tune in if interested.”

The former governor’s scheduled appearance comes amid reports that he is building opposition against Tinubu’s potential re-election bid in 2027.

Though he has not publicly declared any political ambitions, El-Rufai’s recent silence and strained relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have fuelled speculation.

Political analysts suggest the interview could be a platform for El-Rufai to clarify his stance on national issues and respond to ongoing speculations about his role in the 2027 elections.