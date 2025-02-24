El-Rufai to break silence on Arise TV amid rift with Tinubu

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai will speak publicly today for the first time since leaving office in May 2023.
He is scheduled to appear on Arise TV’s Prime Time Live programme at 8:00 pm.
El-Rufai, a known critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in recent months, confirmed the interview through his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
“This is to inform everyone on my timeline that I have accepted an invitation to be a guest on ARISE TV Prime Time Live programme scheduled for 8 pm,” he posted.
“My media team has observed that this will be the first interview I am granting to any media organisation since I left public office on 29th May 2023. Please tune in if interested.”
The former governor’s scheduled appearance comes amid reports that he is building opposition against Tinubu’s potential re-election bid in 2027.
Though he has not publicly declared any political ambitions, El-Rufai’s recent silence and strained relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have fuelled speculation.
Political analysts suggest the interview could be a platform for El-Rufai to clarify his stance on national issues and respond to ongoing speculations about his role in the 2027 elections.
His appearance is expected to draw significant public interest, as it may offer insights into his political future and relationship with the APC leadership.