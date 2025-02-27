Uncertainty over El-Rufai’s NEC membership fuels APC crisis

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has expressed uncertainty about whether former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Morka stated, “By the way, let me not say this, because I don’t know how to check. I don’t know if he’s a member of NEC. Certainly a member of caucus, but I don’t know that he’s a member of NEC. I mean, I doubt that.”

El-Rufai was notably absent from the NEC meeting held at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. Key party leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, were in attendance.

The meeting followed a national caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The top absentees

However, tensions within the ruling party have been escalating, with El-Rufai and former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Amaechi missing from the high-profile gathering.

El-Rufai has been vocal about internal issues in the APC, recently alleging that President Tinubu and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu orchestrated his failed ministerial nomination.

He dismissed claims that a security report was responsible for his exclusion, insisting that Tinubu did not want him in the cabinet.

Doubts on El-Rufai's NEC membership status

Morka’s comments suggest a widening rift within the APC, with questions arising about El-Rufai’s standing in the party.

“If El-Rufai wanted to be at the meeting, I bet you, he would have come,” he added.