El-Rufai exposes corruption – claims some ministers bought their appointments

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that some ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet paid for their appointments.

Speaking during an interview on BBC Hausa Service, El-Rufai stated that he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because the party had abandoned its founding principles.

“It could have been easier for me if APC sacked me because they would save me from explaining the stress of why I left the party,” he said.

Dismissing speculations that he left because he was not given a ministerial appointment, El-Rufai insisted he had no interest in such a role.

“Did I seek to be minister? I know people who paid to get ministerial appointments,” he claimed. El-

Rufai criticised the current administration, arguing that governance has been reduced to a money-making venture.

“The APC abandoned the ideals that led to its formation. It has abandoned the people. Everyone is now pursuing personal interests and wealth. The government has become a business enterprise where everything has a price,” he stated.

The former governor’s comments come amid increasing scrutiny of the APC’s internal politics and governance approach.

His defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) signals deepening cracks within the ruling party. Neither the Presidency nor APC leadership has responded to El-Rufai’s claims.