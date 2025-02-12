Edo traditional ruler, Oba Obateru-Akinruntan is alive - Son debunks death rumour

Prince Abayomi Akinruntan has debunked the rumoured death of his father, Oba Frederick Obateru-Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report of the purported death of Obateru-Akinruntan, the founder of OBAT Oil and Gas, went viral on Tuesday following a report by an online news media.

ONDO DEPUTY SPEAKER, RT. HON. (PRINCE) ABAYOMI BABATUNDE AKINRUNTAN

The younger Akinruntan, the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, representing Ilaje Constituency I, refuted the report in a statement on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

He described the rumoured death as false, saying that his father was hale and hearty, and currently enjoying his vacation outside the country. Akinruntan said;

The news of the death of my father is fake; he is hale and hearty, currently enjoying his vacation outside the country.

I urge members of the public and the media to disregard the rumour and stop the spread of false information,