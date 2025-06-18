$17m cyber fraud: US jails 5 Nigerians for combined 159 years

In one of the most sweeping cybercrime prosecutions involving Nigerian nationals, a U.S. court has sentenced five individuals to a combined 159 years in prison for orchestrating a $17 million fraud scheme that preyed on over 100 victims globally.
The convicted fraudsters — Damilola Kumapayi (39), Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen (50), Edgal Iribhogbe (51), and twin brothers Chidindu and Chiagoziem Okeke (both 32) — were found guilty of operating a transnational fraud syndicate that spanned continents and exploited digital platforms for years.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the criminals ran a complex scheme between January 2017 and recent years, deploying romance scams, business email compromises, unemployment insurance fraud, and fake investment offers to defraud elderly individuals, businesses, and even government institutions.
“The scheme resulted in approximately $17 million fraudulently obtained from at least 100 individual victims, companies, and government entities worldwide,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
The department added that many victims were elderly and had been deceived through online dating platforms, often losing their life savings.
Court documents revealed how the group manipulated victims by building fake romantic relationships online, intercepting legitimate business communications, and crafting convincing but bogus investment pitches.
Once the funds were secured, they were laundered through a maze of bank accounts before being transferred to co-conspirators in Africa and Asia.
At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant handed down lengthy prison terms: Chidindu and Chiagoziem Okeke, and Edgal Iribhogbe each received 40 years; Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen was sentenced to 30 years and 5 months; while Kumapayi, who pleaded guilty, received 9 years and 1 month.
Federal authorities said the psychological and financial toll on victims was profound.
“Many were left emotionally devastated and financially ruined,” the statement noted.
The sentencing sends a strong message amid growing international efforts to combat online fraud originating from organised cybercrime rings.