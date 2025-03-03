VIDEO: Desmond Elliot weeps as Meranda bows to Obasa's pressure

The Lagos State House of Assembly witnessed an emotional session on Monday as Mojisola Meranda resigned as speaker after just 49 days in office.

Her departure saw Desmond Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency II, moved to tears while attempting to commend her for her service.

Meranda, who made history as the first female speaker of the assembly, assumed office on January 13 following the removal of Mudashiru Obasa.

However, her tenure faced mounting pressure, culminating in her decision to step down.

"This is a notice of resignation as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly," Meranda announced solemnly while reading her resignation letter during a special plenary session.

Her resignation paved the way for Obasa’s return, ending a period of division within the legislative chamber.

Obasa, who was out of the country at the time of his removal, had refused to recognise the process and stormed the assembly last Thursday, declaring himself speaker.

Obasa reinstated Lagos Speaker

Following Meranda’s resignation, Obasa was renominated and reinstated, bringing an end to the political standoff.

Elliot, clearly overwhelmed with emotion, struggled to deliver his remarks during the session.

"Madam Speaker, can I allow others to speak first?" the visibly teary lawmaker asked, drawing sympathetic reactions from colleagues.