Delta: Gov Oborevwori finally breaks silence on dumping PDP for APC

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has defended his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the move was driven by a commitment to the state’s progress rather than political sabotage.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, at a press briefing in Asaba, the governor said the realignment was necessary after assessing PDP’s dwindling prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“It was obvious that PDP won’t make headway in the forthcoming 2027 election, and so there was a need to move to APC.



“Our desire is not to kill PDP but to move Delta forward, and so we changed our driving pattern,” Aniagwu quoted the governor as saying.

Oborevwori’s move comes alongside the defection of former PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa and several other party chieftains in Delta State, signalling a significant political shift in the region.

Gov Oborevwori recounts success

Highlighting his administration’s performance, the governor pointed to infrastructural gains as proof of the government’s effectiveness.

“In almost two years, we can see very bold and remarkable achievements by Governor Oborevwori and his team,” Aniagwu said.

He cited reduced travel time between Asaba and Ughelli and widespread road development as major successes.