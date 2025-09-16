'Civil war loading?' – Galadima drags FG over planned INEC chairman appointment

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain Buba Galadima has warned that Nigeria could face civil unrest if the federal government proceeds with its alleged plan to appoint a retired Court of Appeal judge as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, September 15, Galadima claimed there were widespread rumours about the controversial appointment, which he described as dangerous for the nation’s stability.

“Come November, there are rumours all over the place that this government is nominating a just retired Court of Appeal judge who is known for notoriety to be the chairman of INEC,” Galadima said.

“I wish it is not true. Because if that man becomes the chairman of INEC, be rest assured that this government is inviting a civil war in this country.”

The NNPP leader accused the current administration of undermining democratic principles and skewing the electoral process in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The INEC chairman has already rigged the election for APC. They brought somebody that is the secretary of the party that went to court for APC as acting national chairman, and he was rewarded with chairman of INEC,” he alleged.

Galadima argued that such decisions threaten the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system and could plunge the country into chaos.

“If this man is appointed INEC chairman, then forget about elections in Nigeria. Because there would be no elections in this country, and it will create chaos,” he warned.