Tinubu faces backlash over Bwala's appointment to media structure

President Bola Tinubu’s media team has become a subject of public debate following recent appointments and conflicting roles among his aides.

The controversy intensified when Daniel Bwala, a former member of Atiku Abubakar’s campaign team, addressed the press as Tinubu’s spokesperson, a position previously held by Ajuri Ngelale.

Bwala’s role has drawn criticism, with claims of overlapping duties within the president’s media structure.

Bayo Onanuga, serving as Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, dismissed Bwala’s significance, with Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, taking to social media to mock the situation.

Shaibu wrote on X, "Speed without control leads to ruin but @aonanuga1956, with the relish of an elder, wasted no time in declaring that @BwalaDaniel was, in fact, a Special Adviser on NOTHING. In a govt that names someone an S.A. on Policy Comms., one must ask: what policies are there to talk about?"

Showunmi slams Tinubu over ‘cacophony’ of media aides

Critics argue that the team’s composition lacks clear direction. Segun Showunmi, a PDP chieftain and public affairs analyst, described Tinubu’s media strategy as a “cacophony” and a reflection of poor leadership.

In a strongly worded statement, Showunmi questioned Tinubu’s ability to manage his media team effectively, stating, “If the President cannot put a simple media team together, can anyone be surprised how he will motivate them to get the job done?”

He criticised Tinubu’s reliance on multiple roles for similar functions, claiming it confuses both the public and the international media. He proposed that the president streamline his media team by designating one spokesperson with cabinet-level authority, ensuring clearer communication of government policies.

Showunmi further attacked Tinubu’s administrative capabilities, accusing him of prioritising political manoeuvres over effective governance.

“This nonsense you are doing will disgrace you, and the highly resourceful Yorubas will tangentially be looked upon with scorn,” he warned.

The growing number of Tinubu’s media aides, including the latest addition of Bwala, has drawn public scrutiny, with many questioning the administration’s commitment to cost-effective governance.

This controversy adds to the mounting criticism of Tinubu’s government, with analysts pointing to inefficiencies and a lack of coherence in policy communication.