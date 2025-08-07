7 Unpopular opinions about starting a business in Nigeria

Even experienced founders know that following every conventional piece of advice can sometimes steer you off course.

Contrary to popular wisdom, success in this market often depends less on funding and fixed strategies and more on adaptability, real customer understanding, and sustainable practices.

These 7 contrarian beliefs might feel uncomfortable at first, but could be the very ideas that help your business thrive where others stall.

1. Funding is overrated

Chasing large seed rounds can distract you from building a viable product or service. Many successful Nigerian businesses began with personal savings or small loans, iterating until they proved demand. Prioritise revenue generation and customer validation over hunting for investors.

2. Customer feedback can mislead

Not every suggestion from early users reflects broader market needs. Focusing on vocal minorities may lead you to overengineer features nobody else wants. Instead, combine feedback with solid data on actual purchasing behaviour before pivoting.

3. Formal business plans are optional

Spending weeks on a fifty-page document often delays action. Early-stage ventures benefit more from a one-page plan outlining lean hypotheses and testable milestones. Adapt your roadmap based on real-time results rather than sticking rigidly to a static blueprint.

Starting a business in Nigeria

4. Location no longer makes or breaks you

With mobile money, social media, and delivery platforms, a remote or low-rent base can reach customers nationwide. Rather than investing heavily in a downtown office, allocate funds to digital marketing and customer support channels that scale faster.

5. Growth obsession kills sustainability

Rapid expansion often mounts pressure on cash flow and quality controls. A steady, profitable growth rate keeps operations stable and customer satisfaction high. Focus on building a resilient core before chasing new markets.

6. Niche markets outshine mass appeal

Targeting a small, underserved audience can generate loyal customers and higher margins. Mainstream segments attract intense competition and price wars. Identify special needs, such as agritech solutions for smallholders or educational resources for vocational students, and build from there.

7. Failure should be celebrated publicly

In a culture that shuns mistakes, founders hide setbacks and lose opportunities to learn and earn sympathy. Sharing what went wrong and how you recovered builds credibility with partners, investors, and customers who respect transparency and resilience.

By embracing these contrarian views, you can navigate Nigeria’s complex environment with greater confidence and build a business that endures.