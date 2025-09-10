Tinubu, Abbas, Akume reflect on PPP progress as ICRC DG Ewalefoh turns 50

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume have led tributes to Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), as he marked his 50th birthday.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 9, President Tinubu lauded Ewalefoh’s contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

He noted that under the DG’s leadership, the ICRC had reinforced transparency, improved regulatory oversight, and aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda through “bold and sustainable reforms.”

The President recalled the historic PPP Summit held in June 2025, which brought together government, investors, and development partners under a renewed framework for infrastructure delivery.

“That summit restored confidence and provided fresh momentum for PPP-driven growth,” Tinubu said, describing Ewalefoh’s leadership as pivotal.

“Your milestone is not just a celebration of years, but a testament to enduring impact and transformative leadership. I wish you renewed strength, wisdom, and greater success in serving the nation,” Tinubu added.

Speaker Speaks on Ewalefoh’s Integrity

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. [Facebook]

Speaker Abbas described turning 50 as “a remarkable milestone and a moment for reflection and thanksgiving.”

He praised Ewalefoh’s integrity and commitment to public service, noting that his dedication to national development has been both “exemplary and inspirational.”

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend warm felicitations to you on your 50th birthday. May this new chapter of your life be filled with abundant blessings, renewed strength, sound health, and even greater accomplishments,” Abbas stated.

Similarly, SGF Akume commended the DG’s professionalism and patriotism, noting that his work had advanced Nigeria’s infrastructure growth through effective PPP frameworks.

“On this joyful occasion, I wish you many more years of fulfilment and impactful leadership,” Akume said.

Tributes also came from lawmakers and industry leaders, including Senator Domingo Obende and Corporate Affairs Commission Registrar General Hussaini Magaji (SAN), who both highlighted Ewalefoh’s integrity, vision, and impact in shaping Nigeria’s PPP landscape.

For many, the golden jubilee of the ICRC DG marks not only a personal celebration but also a recognition of his role in positioning the Commission as a central driver of Nigeria’s infrastructure revolution.