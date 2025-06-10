Global investors eye Nigeria as nation prepares for major infrastructure summit

Nigeria is gearing up to host a landmark event that could reshape its infrastructure landscape. The Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit 2025, organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), will convene top government officials, global investors, and private sector leaders in Abuja from June 17 to 18.

With the theme “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the two-day event aims to chart a transformative path by leveraging private capital and expertise.

Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director General of the ICRC, emphasised the summit’s hands-on approach.

“What makes this Summit different is that it is not just about speeches. We are converging to dismantle bottlenecks, unlock capital, and create impact that Nigerians can see and touch—from power lines to rail tracks, from hospital corridors to broadband cables, transportation, agriculture, education, and tourism,” he said.

Ewalefoh underscored that the PPP model is key to bridging Nigeria’s infrastructure gap.

“We believe that PPPs are the bridge between vision and reality, and this gathering marks a critical step in unlocking Nigeria’s infrastructure potential for generations to come,” he said.

Tinubu to address prospective investors

The Summit will open at the State House Banquet Hall with a keynote address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, followed by special addresses from Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, and senior leaders from the AfDB and the IFC.

On Day Two, panel sessions at the Transcorp Hilton will address critical sectors, including transportation, energy, housing, and technology.

Successful PPP projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, as well as international case studies like the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde and the Senegal-Gambia Bridge in Senegal, will be showcased.