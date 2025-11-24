How to Negotiate Salary: 7 Tips to Get What You Deserve

There is something about salary conversations that makes even the most confident person shrink a little, and I believe some of us have been there. You know your worth and your skills are sharp, but the moment an interviewer says, “What are your salary expectations?” your heart beats faster than usual. This is why many people end up accepting whatever is offered because they are scared of sounding ungrateful and, most importantly, losing the opportunity. But the truth is that negotiating your salary is part of being a professional. Companies expect you to negotiate, recruiters respect it, and your wallet will absolutely appreciate it later. Trust me, the ability to negotiate well can change the entire trajectory of your career. It determines how you are valued, how you show up at work, and how comfortably you live. Instead of walking into job conversations unprepared, here are seven practical tips on how to approach salary negotiation with confidence.

1. Know the Market Rate The first step is to conduct thorough research. Before any negotiation, you should know how much people in your field currently earn. The economy shifts constantly, so what you earned in your previous job is probably outdated.



ALSO READ: How to stretch your small salary to last throughout the month Take a little time to check job sites, ask trusted friends or colleagues in similar roles, or professional groups online. Mind you, this is not a way of comparing yourself to others. It is just you trying to gain a grounded understanding of what your skills are worth right now.

2. Know Your Worth After the first step, shift your attention inward. It is not enough to know the market rate; you need to understand your own personal value. What have you done that makes you a strong fit for the range you are proposing? Think of real results you have delivered, the times you solved problems, improved a process, contributed to a team, or learnt skills that go beyond your job title. Sometimes people underestimate themselves because they think only big achievements count. But even small wins add up, and can help give you leverage. This makes it easier to explain why you are worth a certain amount.

How to Negotiate Salary: 7 Tips to Get What You Deserve

3. Don’t Negotiate Too Early Timing is very important. The best time to negotiate is not at the start of the conversation; it is after the employer has decided they want you. If they bring it up too early, gently tell them that you would like to understand the role better before discussing numbers. This shows maturity and allows you to gather enough information before making your request. Once the offer is on the table, then you are good to talk money.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Give a Salary Range, Never a Fixed Number When that moment comes, always give a range instead of a fixed number. This creates room for flexibility while still clearly communicating your expectations. The range should be based on your research and slightly higher than what you actually want. This is so that even if they settle at the lower end, you will still land in a comfortable space. It is a small psychological strategy, but it works. Recruiters respect professionals who know how to position themselves without sounding rigid.

5. Consider the Full Package, Not Just the Basic Salary It is very important to remember that salary is more than the figure that hits your account at the end of the month. The full package matters. Some jobs may offer slightly lower pay but compensate with benefits that improve your quality of life, such as health insurance, transport support, hybrid work, paid leave, or professional development. Instead of focusing only on the base salary, consider what the overall offer means for your lifestyle. Sometimes, a job that pays a little less but gives you flexibility will serve you far better than a job that pays more but drains your energy.

ALSO READ: The truth about salary structures in Nigerian companies

How to Negotiate Salary: 7 Tips to Get What You Deserve

6. Practise Your Negotiation Script You would agree that negotiation can feel uncomfortable. This is why it helps to practise what you plan to say. You don’t need a formal script. Just be clear and confidently express your expectations. For instance, you could say, “Thank you for the offer. I’m excited about this role, and based on my experience and the current industry range, I was expecting something around…”, that is enough. Practising ahead will help reduce nervousness, keep your tone calm and professional when the real conversation happens. Remember that you are not begging nor are you being difficult. You are simply discussing terms the same way the company would if they needed something adjusted from you.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Know When to Walk Away And finally, one of the most powerful parts of negotiation is knowing when to walk away. This is not pride but self-respect. If an offer is far below your worth and there is no flexibility to improve it through benefits or future reviews, it may be best to decline politely. Accepting a job that underpays you can lead to frustration and make you feel stuck before you even start. Sometimes the best thing you can do for your future is to choose opportunities that value you properly, and not just the ones that come first. In all of this, the biggest obstacle is fear. Fear of sounding greedy, losing the opportunity or coming off as too much. But the truth is, if a company has chosen you, then they must have seen something valuable in you. Negotiation does not change that. If anything, it motivates you to take your work and your growth seriously.