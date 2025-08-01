Chima Paulson: CEO of Cade E-Sports and Founder of National E-Soccer League

1. Introduce yourself.

My name is Chima Paulson, and I’m the founder and CEO of Cade Esports. I’m passionate about building platforms that empower African gamers to compete on a global level. My background is in tech and digital innovation, but my heart has always been in community and culture and esports brings all of that together.

2. What has always been your greatest vision?

From the beginning, my vision has been to position Africa, and particularly Nigeria, as a key player in the global esports space. I’ve always wanted to create a platform where talent is nurtured, showcased, and rewarded. The National E-Soccer League was a bold step in that direction, and seeing it come to life proved just how much potential we have here.

3. Talk about Cade eSports.

Cade Esports is an esports and gaming company focused on tournaments, content, talent development, and technology. We’re building an ecosystem, not just events. We have a dedicated app, an upcoming entertainment hub, and we invest heavily in production quality, player branding, and storytelling.

4. What’s the idea behind Cade Esports?

The core idea behind Cade Esports is simple: to create structure. Esports in Africa have lacked consistency, visibility, and infrastructure. We want to solve that by building leagues, running high-level events, supporting players, and developing platforms, like the Cade Esports App, that bring all these together.

5. Tell us more about your latest project, The National E-Soccer League.

The National E-Soccer League is Nigeria’s first fully structured 1v1 EA FC league, and it has exceeded all expectations. With the just concluded first edition taking over 5 intense weeks, 16 elite players battled it out in a double round-robin format. We had professional coverage, highlight reels, player interviews, and a finale that had everyone on edge. It wasn’t just a tournament, it was a moment for the culture.

6. What was the prize pool?

We awarded ₦3 million in cash, but the real win was the exposure and doors it opened for the players. Several participants have already attracted brand interest, content deals, and international attention. That’s what we set out to do to create opportunity.

7. What is the timeline span for Season One?

Season One spanned five weeks and every week brought energy, upsets, and standout moments. From the kickoff to the final matchday, it was non-stop action, and the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

8. What is the format and tournament structure like?

It’s a round-robin format; meaning every player faces every other player in the league once. There are 16 matches per day, with two games happening simultaneously. We have live streams, professional casters, and full analysis in between.

9. How many players were invited?

We invited 16 players, the best of the best from CAGE 24, our previous flagship tournament.

10. How were the invited players selected?

Selection was based on their performance at CAGE 24, consistency, gameplay IQ, and community reputation. These are players who have earned their place and represent the elite level of Nigerian EA FC.

11. Who do you think is the most promising player in the League?

That’s a tough one but if I had to pick, I’d say Faruk Manzo. His performance, confidence, and adaptability on matchdays have been outstanding. But honestly, we’ve seen surprising moments from multiple players. That’s the beauty of a league: it tells a full story.

12. Where can people watch the games?

All matches are streamed live on our YouTube channel and via the Cade Esports App, where fans can also find replays, match stats, and more. We’re also integrating highlights into our social platforms to keep the audience engaged throughout the week.

13. What plans do you have for this League post-event, and what should we expect in the future?

Looking ahead, we’re evolving the National E-Soccer League into a full FUT-style competitive structure. The top 4 players from this season earned the prestigious opportunity to represent Nigeria in the upcoming Ghanaian League, taking the fight to an international stage.

At the same time, the bottom 8 players will be relegated to Division 2, creating a more competitive and merit-based system. This structure opens the door for new talent to rise through the ranks.

We’re also investing in stronger grassroots pipelines through tournaments like Onile, where the winner earns sponsorship and a secured spot in the league. This year’s example, Simply Uzo, who was from Onile is proof that raw talent can shine when given the right platform.

Our long-term vision remains focused on creating more visibility, competitive depth, and international opportunities for Nigerian players.