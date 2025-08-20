'Silence does not build nations': Saraki urges Nigerians as voter registration opens

Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians, especially young people, to seize the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as a chance to shape the nation’s future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, August 19, Saraki highlighted the worrying gap between voter registration and actual voter turnout during the 2023 general elections.

“In 2023, young Nigerians showed great promise, as nearly 40 percent of registered voters were between 18 and 34, and over 93 million collected their PVCs. Yet only 26.7 percent turned out to vote.

“Out of almost 94 million who registered, just about 24 million cast their ballots. That gap speaks to the silence of that demographic when it comes to decision-making, and silence does not build nations,” Saraki stated.

Saraki stressed the power of the ballot, reminding Nigerians that voting remains the most effective way to determine policies, leadership, and the direction of the country.

“Your vote is your voice. Your ballot is your power. With it, you choose leaders, you shape policies, and you decide the direction of your community, your state, and your country,” he added.

The former Senate President also used his home state as an example, urging indigenes of Kwara, the “State of Harmony,” to recognise that harmony thrives only when everyone contributes.

“Whether young or old, in town or village, every registration strengthens our common voice, and every vote reinforces our shared destiny,” he said.

Encouraging citizens to act, he urged Nigerians not to hand over their future to others through apathy.

“So encourage your brothers, your sisters, your friends, and your neighbours. Do not hand your future to others, and do not outsource your responsibility,” he declared.