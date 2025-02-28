‘No PVC, no vote’ policy must go – YIAGA Africa pushes for overhaul of voter system

Nigeria's electoral system is in dire need of reforms to curb wasteful spending and improve voter participation, according to findings presented by YIAGA Africa at the launch of its voter turnout report in Abuja.

Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, highlighted the staggering financial losses incurred due to low voter turnout.

He noted that in the 2023 elections, 93 million registered voters received ballot papers, but only 27% participated, leaving over 500 million sheets unused.

“These billions of naira could have been allocated to healthcare, education, and business support instead of being wasted on unused ballot papers,” Itodo told reporters at the launch of the voter turnout report.

He advocated for scrapping the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) requirement, arguing that the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) already maintains voter records.

“It doesn’t make sense that we’re still using PVCs when the BVAS contains the voters register. Many Nigerians were disenfranchised in 2023 simply because INEC didn’t issue their PVCs. Instead, we should allow legally accepted IDs, such as passports or national identity cards, for voting,” he added.

Professor Emmanuel Remi Aiyede, a researcher involved in the study, emphasised the need to simplify the voting process.

While speaking on the side with Pulse Nigeria, he pointed out that factors like long distances to polling units and delays in election logistics discourage voter participation.

“The focus should be on making voting easier, not harder. We must reduce the cost and inconvenience of voting,” Aiyede said.

However, he dismissed the idea of compulsory voting, citing Nigeria’s security challenges and public attitude toward politics.

Expert: Voter inducement not behind Nigeria's electoral woes

Another key finding from the YIAGA Africa report challenges a long-held belief about voter inducement.

Election expert Safiya Bichi stated that the influence of vote-buying on turnout is often exaggerated.

“The study found no strong correlation between voter inducement and voter turnout. While many assume that financial incentives drive participation, this research suggests otherwise,” Bichi explained.

She also reiterated the need for a continuous voter register audit to remove ineligible or duplicate entries, including deceased individuals.

The report further revealed that despite the introduction of multiple electoral innovations in 2023, voter turnout remained alarmingly low.

Bichi suggested that a thorough evaluation is needed to assess the impact of these reforms.

Between 2003 and 2023, Nigeria’s voter turnout has declined significantly, making it the largest democracy in Africa with the lowest voter participation.