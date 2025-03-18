Experts urge INEC to expand polling units for better voter accessibility

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, Dr. Iroro S. Izu, a lecturer in Political Science and International Relations at Nile University, has called for the introduction of transparency and accountability checkers to assess the credibility of key election stakeholders.

Speaking at a political dialogue on electoral credibility in Abuja, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), Dr Izu emphasised the need for elections to be built on transparency, inclusivity, and accountability.

“It is in everyone’s interest for elections to meet a basic credibility threshold—one that ensures openness, accessibility, and security while maintaining adherence to electoral laws and frameworks,” he stated.

Dr. Izu also advocated for the creation of additional polling units to improve voter accessibility and called for the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into separate entities to enhance efficiency.

He suggested that one entity should handle election offenses, another should oversee political party conduct, and a third should focus on voter education and re-orientation.

“Involving Civil Society Organizations in election monitoring and training would further strengthen the process,” he added, emphasising the importance of engaging traditional and religious leaders in voter sensitisation.

Director of Strategy at Centre LSD, Mr. Itia Otabor, highlighted the need to develop practical solutions for election reforms.

“We aim to explore innovative approaches to voter registration, voting systems, and electoral dispute resolution,” he said.

While some speakers at the event lamented challenges such as vote-buying and thuggery, others, including Dr Otive Igbuzor and Ezenwa Nwagwu, acknowledged progress in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Nwagwu pointed to the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as a significant step in curbing election rigging.