Buhari could’ve died if he relied on Nigerian hospitals — Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, says the late Nigerian leader might not have survived his health battles if he had depended solely on the Nigerian healthcare system.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, Adesina defended Buhari’s frequent medical trips to the United Kingdom while in office, insisting they were a matter of survival, not luxury.

“Buhari always had his medicals in London, even before he became president,” he said. “Those doctors were familiar with his medical history. Switching teams midway would’ve been risky.”

Adesina argued that while many Nigerians criticised Buhari’s overseas treatments, they often overlooked the reality of the country’s limited medical capacity at the time.

“One has to be alive first to make changes in the country,” he said. “If Buhari had insisted on receiving treatment in Nigeria just to make a patriotic point, he might have died long ago.”

He acknowledged the public frustration over the president's repeated absence for medical reasons, but maintained that the overseas trips were necessary to keep Buhari healthy enough to lead the country.

“He needed to be alive to drive change. People who complained about his medical trips didn’t realise that staying alive came before reform,” Adesina added.