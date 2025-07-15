Bakare reveals Buhari prayed in Jesus’ name - denies religious bigotry claims

Pastor Tunde Bakare, former running mate to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has debunked widespread claims that Buhari was a religious bigot, insisting that the former Nigerian leader respected the Christian faith and even prayed in the name of Jesus.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church described Buhari as “far from being a religious fundamentalist,” countering years of public criticism.

“I thought he was a religious fundamentalist until I came close. After our campaign flag-off in Kaduna, we returned to his residence.

"He staggered a bit and said, ‘Jesus Christ of Nazareth’. I asked, ‘General, what is that?’ and he replied, ‘You don’t have the monopoly of Jesus Christ; I’m thanking God,” Bakare recalled.

Bakare, who also contested the APC presidential ticket in 2023, further stated that several members of Buhari’s close staff, including his driver and bodyguards, were Christians.

“He just said that, and then I found out that his bodyguards were all Christians. Not only that, his driver of 10 years asked me to pray with him. I told him I don’t do Islamic prayers and he said, ‘I’m a Christian, sir’,” he added.

The remarks come in the wake of Buhari’s confirmed death on Sunday at a private clinic in London. He reportedly passed away while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His remains are expected to arrive in Nigeria shortly, with a state burial scheduled for Tuesday in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.