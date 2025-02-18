Broadcast stations face lawsuit as DSS denies 'invasion' of Lagos Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has threatened legal action against two major Nigerian broadcast stations, Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television, over what it describes as "false and malicious" reports regarding its role in the recent crisis at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In separate letters addressed to both media organisations, the DSS, through its legal counsel, Chief Ayodeji Adedipe (SAN), accused them of airing misleading reports that misrepresented its presence at the Assembly complex on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The letters, dated the same day, refute claims that DSS operatives "stormed" or "invaded" the Assembly chambers, asserting instead that they were officially invited to provide security.

According to the DSS, the invitation came via a letter from the Acting Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, dated February 14, 2025.

The agency stated that its personnel were deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order following intelligence that former Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa intended to return to office on February 18, a move perceived as a potential security risk.

The alleged broadcast stations

The DSS expressed outrage over the media reports, stating that "without any verification," both AIT and Channels Television broadcast claims that its operatives had unlawfully interfered with Assembly proceedings.

"By this publication, our client, which is a highly responsible and respected organisation, was portrayed as an irresponsible and reckless entity that, in a Gestapo manner, invaded the Lagos State House of Assembly," the agency’s lawyer wrote.

The DSS further accused the media houses of failing to adhere to the ethical standards of balanced journalism, stating that their reports had "greatly injured the character" of the agency and "tarnished its esteemed image in the eyes of the public."

DSS demand immediate retraction of televised reports

To remedy the alleged damage, the DSS has demanded an immediate retraction of the reports, along with a public apology to be aired at least five times daily for three consecutive days across all the stations' media platforms, including social media.

The agency warned that failure to comply within seven days would result in both civil and criminal legal action, citing Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act of 2015, as amended in 2024.