BREAKING: Pastor Adefarasin in police custody over viral 'gun' video

Prominent cleric Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of the House on the Rock Church, is currently undergoing interrogation at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

His appearance follows a viral video depicting him allegedly brandishing a gun-like object at another road user while driving an unregistered vehicle.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed Adefarasin's voluntary surrender via a statement released on their official X handle on Tuesday, June 17.

The statement, emphasizing that "No one is above the law!", indicated that detectives have already commenced an investigation into the incident.

"Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case since a video surfaced online showing the pastor holding a gun-like object against another road user, while driving in an unregistered vehicle," the police statement read.

It further assured the public that "The outcome of the investigation will be made public."

The incident, which has sparked considerable debate across social media, raises questions about appropriate conduct, particularly for public figures.

The police's swift action underscores their commitment to upholding the law irrespective of an individual's standing.

The investigation is expected to determine the veracity of the claims and whether any laws were violated.

Background

The alleged incident involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin came to light after a video began circulating widely on social media platforms in recent days.

The undated video, which quickly went viral, appears to show a man identified as Pastor Adefarasin in the driver's seat of an unregistered vehicle.

In the footage, he is seen engaging in what appears to be a heated confrontation with another individual, and at one point, an object resembling a handgun is visible in his hand, allegedly pointed towards the other road user.

The specific circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear, but the visual evidence immediately triggered public outrage and calls for investigation, particularly given Adefarasin's high profile as a religious leader.

The incident has led to widespread discussion online regarding road rage, gun control, and the conduct of public figures in Nigeria.