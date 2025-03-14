BREAKING: Appellate court halts Sanusi’s reinstatement

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has stopped the enforcement of its January 10 judgement, which upheld the Kano State government’s repeal of the 2019 Emirates Council Law, pending the Supreme Court’s ruling on the case.

A three-member panel led by Justice Okon Abang delivered the ruling on Friday, March 14, granting a stay of execution and maintaining the status quo in the ongoing Kano Emirate legal battle.

The appellate court had previously overturned a June 20, 2024, decision by the Federal High Court in Kano, which nullified the Kano State government’s dissolution of five emirates and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the lower court lacked jurisdiction.

Dissatisfied with this decision, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi (Sarkin Dawaki Babba) filed an injunction request against the Kano State Government, the Speaker of the State Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, and other security agencies.

He sought to prevent the enforcement of the appellate court’s judgement pending the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal ruled in Dan Agundi’s favour.

Justice Abang stated, “The law is settled. The court is enjoined to exercise its discretion judiciously and in the interest of justice.”

The ruling orders all parties to maintain the “status quo ante bellum”, preserving the situation as it was before the Federal High Court’s judgement on June 13, 2024.