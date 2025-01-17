Northern group slams Sanusi over criticism of Tinubu's economic reforms

The Northern Patriotic Coalition for Democracy (NPCD) has strongly criticised Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, for his recent remarks condemning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies.

The group accused Sanusi of offering "cynical and self-serving" commentary without actionable solutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, January 17, NPCD convener Mohammed Yahaya dismissed Sanusi’s critiques as “careless and misinformed,” alleging that his past roles, particularly as Central Bank Governor, were marked by controversies.

“What has Sanusi offered? Criticisms devoid of actionable solutions, reflective of a parrot-like analysis of Nigeria’s economic situation,” Yahaya stated.

The group expressed strong support for Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

According to Yahaya, these policies, while initially challenging, were necessary to address decades of economic mismanagement.

“The removal of fuel subsidies has freed resources for critical infrastructure and social investments, while the exchange rate unification has been widely praised by global institutions like the World Bank and IMF,” he added.

The NPCD also applauded Tinubu’s administration for prioritising transparency and inclusivity, noting efforts to communicate policies effectively in local languages.

Nigerians urged to shun divisive rhetorics against Tinubu's policies

Yahaya urged Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric and support Tinubu’s leadership, which he described as charting a path to economic recovery.

Questioning Sanusi’s intentions, Yahaya suggested that the former emir’s remarks might stem from personal or partisan motivations.

He called on Sanusi to engage constructively with the government instead of delivering unhelpful criticisms.