Panic in Katsina community as Bandits impose ₦60m levy on residents

Residents of Tashar Kaɗanya in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State are afraid after bandits imposed a ₦60 million levy on the community, threatening an attack if the demand is unmet.

The threat, disclosed by security analyst @DanKatsina50 via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, May 12, has triggered panic among villagers, with many reportedly fleeing their homes to escape potential violence.

According to the analyst, the bandits set a specific payment deadline, putting pressure on the already vulnerable community.

“Bandits have imposed a ₦60 million levy on Tashar Kaɗanya community in Kankara LGA, Katsina State. They’ve threatened an attack if it's not paid. Residents are now fleeing,” he wrote.

Police yet to respond to bandit threats

As of this report, security agencies have not issued an official response to the threat. Efforts to get confirmation from the Katsina State Police Command were unsuccessful.

The development has sparked renewed fears about the deteriorating security situation in Kankara and other parts of the state.

Despite repeated assurances and military operations aimed at tackling banditry in the region, communities continue to suffer from attacks, extortion, and kidnappings.

Kankara LGA, in particular, has been a hotspot for such violence, including the notorious 2020 abduction of over 300 schoolboys.