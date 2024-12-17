'Baba Barawo Banza!' - Sowore lambasts ex-President Buhari on 82nd birthday

Omoyele Sowore, Nigerian activist and presidential candidate, used former President Muhammadu Buhari's 82nd birthday to issue a scathing critique, accusing the ex-leader of "destroying" the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 17, Sowore declared, "A man that destroyed his country does not deserve any honor, accolades, or happiness," before adding, "Baba Munafikin Banza, Baba Barawo Banza!" which translates to "Liar, thief!"

Sowore’s harsh comments sparked a flurry of reactions from Nigerians on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Some supporters expressed agreement with Sowore’s stance, with one user, @Qladele, commenting , "And you want to grow old, I pity ur life."

Others, such as @AOchiawuto, criticised those still praising Buhari, writing, "Those celebrating this criminal are beneficiaries of his criminality, which made all of them criminals."

However, not all responses were negative. A supporter of Sowore, @_oroshiakose, applauded his "firmness," calling his views "an inspiration."