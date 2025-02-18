‘The world is watching’: Atiku warns Tinubu, lambasts APC over Osun crisis

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of orchestrating a violent seizure of local government secretariats in Osun State.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Atiku described the alleged attack as an “assault on democracy,” blaming APC for deploying armed thugs to forcefully take control of all 30 local government council secretariats.

“Nigerians bore witness to a chilling display of lawlessness yesterday, as the Tinubu-led APC exposed the depths of its desperation to retain power at all costs — through sheer political brigandage and the subversion of democracy,” Atiku declared.

He commended Osun residents for resisting what he called APC’s “rampaging foot soldiers,” insisting that the people would not surrender their democratic rights.

“Let this be clear: Osun State will never bow to anti-democratic forces. The people have shown beyond doubt that they will not allow their electoral rights to be stolen, no matter the level of intimidation,” he said.

Atiku further called on security agencies to remain professional during Saturday’s elections, urging them to reject any attempts to be used as “enforcers of APC’s criminal agenda.”

“The world is watching. These are dangerous times. The APC has abandoned any pretence of democratic legitimacy, resorting instead to brute force,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, warning that democracy must not be hijacked.