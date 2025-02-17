Osun chaos: State NASS caucus condemns invasion of LG secretariats by thugs

The Osun caucus in the National Assembly has condemned the invasion of local government councils in the state by some suspected thugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected thugs had, in the early hours of Monday, invaded all the 30 local government councils in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the caucus Leader, Rep Bamidele Salam, called on President Bola Tinubu and people of good conscience to call the sponsors of the thugs to order.

Salam explained that the former council chairmen were sacked by the court on grounds that their election was a violation of constitutional provisions.

The lawmaker, while condemning the invasion of the council secretariat, said it was a recipe for anarchy.

“We use this medium to condemn the brazen effrontery of the sacked local government council officials to return to office, notwithstanding the yet-to-be-set-aside decision of the Court Appeal against their return,” he said.

Salam lamented that the people of Osun only woke up on Monday to the take-over of the council secretariats across the state by the sacked officials, describing the action as criminal

He claimed that the violent take-over of the local government councils had led to the death of some innocent persons.

The lawmaker called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Inspector-General of Police to restore law and order in the state.