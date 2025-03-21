Akpabio, Abbas get crucial back over NASS endorsement of Rivers emergency rule

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECA), a coalition of over 100 pro-democracy groups across Africa, has commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas for their leadership in securing the National Assembly’s endorsement of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a statement issued Thursday by Dr Chukwuma Eze, President-General of NADECA, the group described President Bola Tinubu’s decision as a necessary step to restore order and governance in the crisis-hit state.

“After a thorough and objective review of the crisis in Rivers State, we are convinced that President Tinubu acted in the best interest of democracy and national stability,” Eze stated.

“The state of emergency was not only justified but essential to reset the governance structure in Rivers and prevent a total breakdown of law and order.”

NADECA also criticised opponents of the emergency rule, accusing them of politicising a matter of national security.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals and groups are deliberately twisting the narrative to suit their interests. The truth remains that Rivers State was on the brink of chaos, and it required urgent intervention,” the coalition stated.

The pro-democracy group urged all stakeholders, including political leaders and civil society organisations, to rally behind efforts to stabilise Rivers State and restore effective governance.