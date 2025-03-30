Aisha Achimugu celebrates Mother's Day amid ongoing EFCC investigation

The Managing Director and CEO of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu, has reaffirmed her commitment to transparency, integrity, and due process in response to allegations leveled against her.

In a statement signed by Bodex Hungbo, the company’s Head of Media, and shared on her Instagram handle, Achimugu expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers both within Nigeria and abroad.

“Over the past few days, we have been inundated with calls, messages, and visits from friends, families, colleagues, and concerned citizens. The outpouring of support, prayers, and encouragement has been profoundly moving and humbling,” she stated.

She emphasised her unwavering belief in the rule of law, assuring the public that her business dealings have always adhered to ethical and legal standards.

“As a responsible citizen and entrepreneur, Dr. Aisha remains a firm believer in the rule of law and due process and will never do otherwise. We trust that these principles and justice will prevail as this matter unfolds. Our business practices have always been grounded in transparency, integrity, and respect for our nation’s laws.”

Achimugu reassured her business partners, family, and professional associates of her full cooperation with the authorities, emphasizing her continued commitment to national development.

“To our valued business partners, families, professional associates, and well-wishers worldwide, please be assured that she is fully committed to all processes involved as a responsible and law-abiding citizen who has contributed so much to the growth of our nation as well as being a national asset.”

The statement concluded with goodwill messages acknowledging Mother’s Day celebrations and extending Eid Mubarak greetings to the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Achimugu wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering. According to the anti-graft agency, she is being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Despite this, Achimugu has assured the public of her willingness to address the matter through legal means while maintaining her reputation as a law-abiding entrepreneur.