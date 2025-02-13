AfDB boss Adesina clarifies statement amid speculation on 2027 presidential race

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, has denied claims linking him to Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

Speculation about Adesina’s political ambition arose following a recent interview, which some media outlets interpreted as a hint at his possible candidacy.

However, in a post on his X handle on Friday, February 13, Adesina stated that his comments were misrepresented.

“A segment of my recent interview on @ARISEtv has been both misinterpreted and misrepresented in several Nigerian media outlets. What I said was, ‘I will be available to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, anywhere, including my own country,’” Adesina clarified.“

"For clarity and for the record, I did not say that I am running for the office of President of Nigeria,” he added.

Adesina, whose tenure as AfDB president ends in May 2025, has previously distanced himself from Nigeria’s presidential race.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, he released a statement ruling out his candidacy, despite calls for him to contest.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled, and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered,” Adesina had stated.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa, and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.”