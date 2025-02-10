‘I am available to serve’: AfDB President Adesina declares ahead of 2027 presidential polls

The outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has hinted at the possibility of running for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, stating he is “available to serve” once his tenure at the bank concludes.

In an interview with Arise Television’s news host, Rufai Oseni, Adesina, who also served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture under former President Goodluck Jonathan, affirmed his commitment to national service, saying he is open to serving “globally, in Africa, anywhere, including my own country, Nigeria.”

When asked directly about his political ambitions, Adesina reflected on his deep attachment to Nigeria, recalling a moment when he chose to retain his Nigerian citizenship despite the opportunity to obtain a U.S. passport.

“I remember telling a colleague that this passport is a Nigerian passport, a green passport. I cannot and will never trade it for anything,” he said. “God did not make a mistake in making me a Nigerian. He didn’t make a mistake in making me an African.”

Expressing his passion for public service, Adesina noted that his ultimate source of happiness is witnessing a transformative change in people’s lives.

“The only thing that makes me happy is seeing the lives of people transform and change—that’s what gives me satisfaction,” he stated.

Adesina signals readiness

Drawing a parallel with Nigerian pop artist Davido’s hit song, ‘Unavailable,’ Adesina playfully remarked, “I would ask Davido to change that song—‘I am available, they will see me.’”

Adesina was first elected as AfDB President in 2015 and secured re-election for a second term in 2020. His tenure at the continental financial institution has been marked by a focus on economic development, infrastructure financing, and poverty alleviation across Africa.

While he did not declare his candidacy for the 2027 presidential race, his remarks have fueled speculation about his political future.

His track record and reputation as an economic reformer have long positioned him as a potential contender for Nigeria’s highest office.

As Nigeria’s political landscape gradually shifts towards the next general elections, Adesina’s latest remarks may signal a move towards a more defined political role.