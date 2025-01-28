Lagos to open 280-bed space general hospital in December – Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the 280 bed-space multi-specialist general hospital project in Ojo Local Government Area will be ready by the end of 2025.

The governor said this when he paid a working visit to the facility on Tuesday in Lagos. Sanwo-Olu expressed optimism that the facility would be operational by the end of the year.

He described the project as an end-to-end healthcare facility equipped with modern amenities including a central laboratory and accommodation for medical personnel, among others. He said;

This massive infrastructure spans over six hectares of land, it has full outpatients compliment of medical diagnosis, accident and emergency, everything you can imagine in a specialist hospital will be here.

It also includes 280 beds accommodation built on four different verticals, it has axillary facilities which include a big restaurant, central laboratory facilities.

It has 64 flats for medical personnel that will be here, in three bedrooms and one bedroom, four blocks of residential block.

We are at the Ojo General Hospital, this will be a multi-specialist hospital, it will be the biggest in Lagos West senatorial district.

This will be an end-to-end complex, a place where people can live, work, and receive medical care.

We are hoping that before the end of this year, our keys should be handed over to us and this becomes active, I thank the Oniba and all other traditional institutions.

He urged all the stakeholders in the area to support the state government in completing the project which would bring about a lot of improvement to the neighbourhood and renewal of life for residents.